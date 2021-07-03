Billionaire Funds South Dakota National Guard Deployment To U.S-Mexico Border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Monday that she’s sending 50 of her state’s National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas and will be paid for by a private donation, according to Axios.

Noem said, “I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border.” She said President Biden has forgotten that a secured border is critical to maintaining a sovereign nation. “We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis.”

The funding for the troop deployment is coming from a “Tennessee billionaire and high-dollar Republicans,” Axios said.