Billionaire David Geffen Mocked for Announcing He’s ‘Avoiding the Virus’ Aboard His Luxury Yacht

Billionaire Hollywood mogul and Democrat donor David Geffen notified the world that he is avoiding the coronavirus pandemic by hunkering down aboard his private yacht, Rising Sun, which is sailing somewhere off the coast of the Grenadines in the Caribbean, according to multiple reports.

Geffen appears to have announced the update on his Instagram profile Saturday and then turned his account private after massive backlash. By Sunday, his account appeared to have been deleted altogether.

Glad that David Geffen is ok. pic.twitter.com/wobVEX7CWG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 28, 2020

Screenshots of the post are circulating online, showing a sunset view of the ship against a backdrop of mountainous islands.

“Sunset last night… isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus,” the caption reads. “I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

The post elicited a wave of sarcastic trolling from all sides of the political spectrum, with some accusing the Geffen Records and Dreamworks Pictures founder of being out of touch with the rest of the world during the global pandemic. – READ MORE

