Bill to OK driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants advances in Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers advanced legislation Friday that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, highlighting the debate in the state over immigration and access to social benefits.

“Immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented, are Minnesotans. They are part of the fabric of our communities,” said Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. “It is time that we helped take away this shadow of not having a driver’s license.”

“Immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented, are Minnesotans. They are part of the fabric of our communities. It is time that we helped take away this shadow of not having a driver’s license.”— Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, a Democrat

FLORIDA BILL WOULD ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO GET DRIVER’S LICENSES

The 74-52 vote came after nearly five hours of highly charged debate in the state’s Democrat-led House. The bill now advances to the Republican-controlled state Senate, where some say the plan would incentivize illegal immigration, voter fraud and reward people who violate the law, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. – READ MORE