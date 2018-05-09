Bill O’Reilly Said He Wants To Choke Jim Acosta At A Private Party With Sarah Sanders

The combative former Fox host told the room that he would strangle CNN’s Jim Acosta if given the chance and that “heads would have rolled” if he were the White House press secretary.

The acting White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, was in the room as well.

According to the New York Post: “Bill O’Reilly was a surprise guest, and said in a speech to the crowd, which included Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that “heads would have rolled” if he’d been at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and, “I would love just to get my big hands around Jim Acosta’s neck.” – READ MORE

