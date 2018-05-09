Politics
Bill O’Reilly Said He Wants To Choke Jim Acosta At A Private Party With Sarah Sanders
The combative former Fox host told the room that he would strangle CNN’s Jim Acosta if given the chance and that “heads would have rolled” if he were the White House press secretary.
The acting White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, was in the room as well.
According to the New York Post: “Bill O’Reilly was a surprise guest, and said in a speech to the crowd, which included Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that “heads would have rolled” if he’d been at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and, “I would love just to get my big hands around Jim Acosta’s neck.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had harsh words for the White House press corps at a private party in New York. And he singled out CNN's Jim Acosta. O'Reilly said the remarks to members of the pre