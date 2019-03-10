Bill Nye comes out in support of Green New Deal: Ocasio-Cortez ‘gets it’

Bill Nye, the climate activist and renowned television host of “Bill Nye The Science Guy,” came out in support of the Green New Deal, a plan to combat climate change by investing in eco-friendly jobs.

“AOC gets it. She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work. #SXSW @AOC,” Nye tweeted with a photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), one of the plans most vocal advocates.

Nye has long discussed the dangers of failing to address climate change and has advocated for bold proposals to mitigate human-made impacts on the environment.

Ocasio-Cortez introduced a resolution in the House last month on the Green New Deal, drawing support from the chamber's progressives, skepticism from its moderates and hostility from the Republican conference, with many suggesting it is evidence of a Democratic Party drifting further and further to the left.




