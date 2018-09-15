Bill Nye Claims ‘Climate Change Deniers’ Are at Fault Over Hurricane Response

However, MSNBC’s Katy Tur (shown above right), and guest TV personality Bill Nye (above left), argued on Wednesday that the president can’t truly respond as long as he and his fervent supporters are “climate change deniers.”

Tur, in her lead-in to the interview, claimed this: “A new study from Princeton University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, is echoing the findings of previous research showing climate change as the cause of warmer ocean conditions that produce fast, intensifying storms like hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. In fact, NOAA is now warning that the waters ahead of Hurricane Florence are roughly three degrees Fahrenheit above average.”

She added, “But where does the Trump administration stand on climate change? Well, just yesterday, President Trump rolled back Obama-era mandates blocking rogue methane leaks from oil and gas wells. Last month, the EPA weakened a rule limiting carbon dioxide pollution from coal-fired power plants. And in July, the agency reduced regulations capping greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles. These rules were all part of Obama’s three-part strategy for combating climate change.”

After introducing Bill Nye, host of “Bill Nye Saves the World” and the original “Science Guy” himself, to her program, Tur said, “President Trump says FEMA is ready for Hurricane Florence, but mounting evidence suggests it could be incredibly difficult to deal with this disaster if climate change deniers are on the front lines of emergency response.”- READ MORE