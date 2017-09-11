Bill Nye blames powerful hurricanes on climate change — then a real scientist shuts him down

With two major hurricanes striking the United States in just two weeks, many liberals and climate change alarmists have pointed to man-made climate change as the reason such powerful storms are striking the U.S. so closely.

One of those alarmists is television host Bill Nye, of course.

“It’s the strength that is almost certainly associated with global warming,” Nye told Dan Rather last week. “As the world gets warmer and there’s more heat energy in the atmosphere, you expect storms to get stronger. You also expect ocean currents to not flow the way they always have. That will make some places cooler and some warmer.”

“The problem…is that these hurricanes are very powerful,” Nye said. “We’re all gonna pay for Harvey, we’re all gonna pay for Irma one way or another. So…anyway, the more heat energy in the atmosphere strengthens the storms — as you would expect.”

Dr. Ryan Maue, a climate scientist known for his work with tropics, weather models and climate research shut Nye down on Twitter.

Bill Nye confuses the oceans with the atmosphere. #FakeScience — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017