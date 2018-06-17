Bill Maher Thinks We Need Another #MeToo Movement — This Time for ‘Bad’ Police Officers (VIDEO)

At the end of his Friday night show, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher called for another #MeToo movement — this time aimed at targeting “bad” police officers and calling out police brutality in America. #BlueToo, if you will.

“We need to stop saying that ‘most cops are good’ like we know that to be true,” Maher began. “I hope it’s true, but I need some evidence … unlike cops. The bad ones, not the good ones. The problem is, again, we don’t really know what that percentage is.

“That’s the question I’m asking tonight,” he continued. “If most cops are good, why are there so many videos of them being bad?” – READ MORE

