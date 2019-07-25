Bill Maher suggests Trump will win 2020 election over busted Mueller testimony: Says Dems are a ‘political party that does not know how to do politics’

HBO talk show host Bill Maher says that Democrats won’t necessarily win the 2020 presidential election — mainly because they are a party that doesn’t know how to govern.

In scorching social media posts made on Wednesday night, the “Real Time” host ripped the Democratic Party for its insistence in pushing the failed Robert Mueller testimony as reason to impeach President Donald Trump and more.

If this Mueller testimony was supposed to be “the movie”, it’s a Terrence Malick movie. Democrats are a political party that does not know how to do politics. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2019

I can't watch this anymore. Go home, guys. You made O J try on the glove, and it just didn't work. You can still win the election, but I wouldn't bet my own money on it. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2019

He followed that tweet with one that was even more pointed.

