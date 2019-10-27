Bill Maher Suggests the Clintons ‘Go Away’ as Hillary Clinton Keeps Door Open to a 2020 Bid

HBO “Real Time with Bill Maher” host Bill Maher is sending a message to the Clintons: Don’t show up to the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

During his Friday night show, Maher said, “It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again and people are like ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy.”

He added, “The Clintons — They’ve got to go away.”

“I’m saying this a year out. They can’t be at the convention,” Maher said, adding, “Maybe on the video, waving or something, but I’m serious.”

In response to Rep. Justin Amash’s (I-Mich.) — a former Republican — tweet that suggests “Hillary Clinton is a Donald Trump asset,” Maher backed the remark. – READ MORE