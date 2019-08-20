Bill Maher stands by his call for recession: ‘It is worth it’ if people lose their jobs, homes to ‘get rid of Trump’

Share:
HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher doubled down on recent remarksFriday, saying he’s “hoping for a recession” because “it would get rid of Trump.”

“It is worth it,” Maher, whose net worth is reportedly $100 million, said after guest Josh Barro pointed out that a recession would cause people to “lose their jobs and their homes.”

“I have been hoping for a recession, people hate me for it, but it would get rid of Trump, so you shouldn’t hate me for it,” Maher said.

“That’s bad, I mean, recessions are really bad. People lose their jobs and their homes and we shouldn’t wish for that,” Barro argued.

“I know. But it’s worth it,” Maher responded. “Yes, a recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump. A recession would definitely knock him out of office.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply