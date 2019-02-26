Bill Maher shreds red state Americans: ‘We have chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee’ (VIDEO)

Late-night comedian Bill Maher on Friday ridiculed red state Americans during a segment criticizing Amazon for scrapping its second headquarters in New York City.

In the segment on HBO’s “Real Time,” Mr. Maher slammed Amazon for choosing New York in the first place instead of trying to “turn Nebraska into the next Silicon Valley.” In making his argument for Amazon to bring jobs to Middle America, the comedian characterized Americans who reside there as a bunch of backward, Chef Boyardee-eaters.

“We have a problem in America called spacial-geographic inequality, which means that the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” he said.

“There are two Americas … We have chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee,” he continued. “Our roofs have solar panels, theirs have last year’s Christmas lights. We’ve got legal bud, they’ve got Bud. We have anal bleaching, they have Congressman Steve King. The flyover states have become the passed-over states. That’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us. They want to go to the party.”- READ MORE