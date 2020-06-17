Bill Maher Says Leftists’ ‘Defund The Police’ Movement Will Make Americans Vote For Trump

HBO host Bill Maher says the “defund the police” movement being pushed by liberal Democrats is a “terrible idea” and will prompt more Americans to vote for President Trump in November.

“Liberals want to take police money, police funds and divert it to community services, which sounds like a very good thing, good idea,” Maher said Friday during the opening monologue of his show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“But they’re calling it ‘defund the police,’ which sounds bad!” he said.

“That is so Democrats for you,” Maher said. “They must have meetings to be this f****ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey, guys. We’re making some headway here. Um, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?’”

Maher also said that Democrats might be moving too far left, which could be bad on Election Day.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.” – READ MORE

