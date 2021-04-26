Bill Maher savages ‘gullible’ millennials and Gen Z for far-left views: ‘The problem is that your ideas are stupid’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher pummeled young Americans who subscribe to far-left ideologies such as communism and abolishing the police in a scathing diatribe. In a discussion about ageism, the liberal host of the HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” hammered progressive millennials and Gen Z for being “gullible” enough to actually want to cancel capitalism and Abraham Lincoln.

Maher highlighted countries such as Greece and Japan that respect their elders and go to them for wisdom, but noted that America’s youth shows disdain for older people.

“This is the only country in the world dumb enough not to get this most basic, intuitive, obvious, ‘file-it-under-duh’ concept: that if, as they say, you learn something new every day, it stands to reason someone who’s logged 10,000 more days is going to be, in general, wiser,” Maher stated. “Life is a series of patterns. You don’t see it the first time — because it’s not a pattern yet — but by the third time, you go ‘okay, I get it now.'”

The HBO host asked, “Is there anything more piss-ignorant than not using old people as a resource, not taking advantage of their accumulated knowledge?” – READ MORE

