Bill Maher: Recession ‘Worth It’ To Prevent Trump Winning

Comedian Bill Maher of HBO, a wealthy man who will most likely never experience economic hardship for as long as he lives, now actively hopes that people lose their jobs, having their lives completely upended by way of a recession so that President Trump loses the 2020 election.

Speaking on his show “Overtime” on Friday, Maher said that a recession would be “worth it” to prevent another four years of President Trump, reports Fox News. Even when business columnist Josh Barro reminded him of the damage recessions can inflict upon people, Maher refused to back down.

“I know, but it’s worth it,” Maher told Barro.

Will America actually hit a recession anytime soon? That actually depends, according to Barro, who told Maher that people have this misconception that recessions come in cycles as if they were a force of nature. – READ MORE