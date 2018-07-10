Bill Maher Offers Mitt Romney $1 Million To Oust President Trump

The man who called Mitt Romney a “compulsive liar whose whole life is secret” back in 2012 now suddenly wants to pay the failed presidential candidate $1 million to oust President Trump in the 2020 primary.

“I would gladly give Romney $1M tomorrow if he would take over America. Swear to god!” Maher said. “I will become a Mormon, how about that?”

“Although honestly, doesn’t everything about [Trump] scream microdick?” he continued. “The bragging, and the buildings with my name on it! And the debates. He was talking about his dick at the debates! That guy is president.” – READ MORE

Liberal talk-show host Bill Maher asked filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday whether Moore had rethought his stance on gun control following President Trump‘s election.

Talking about the Trump administration, the HBO host asked Moore on “Real Time with Bill Maher” whether “fascism” coming to America had affected the views Moore expressed in his 2002 documentary film “Bowling for Columbine.”

“You know, I was going to ask you, about ‘Bowling for Columbine,’ about guns,” Maher said.

“Now that facism’s coming to America, and their side has all the guns. Any second thoughts?” he asked. – READ MORE

