Bill Maher: ‘Never Ending Woke Competition’ Is Destroying America, We’ve Already ‘Lost’ To China (VIDEO)

Left-wing HBO host Bill Maher slammed the “never ending woke competition” that is engulfing America, warning that it has turned Americans into a “silly people” and that China is “eating our lunch” as a result.

“And finally, new rule, you’re not gonna win the battle for the 21st century if you are a silly people and Americans are a silly people,” Maher said on his show “Real Time” on Friday. “That’s the classic phrase from Lawrence of Arabia when Lawrence tells his Bedouin allies that as long as they stay a bunch of squabbling tribes, they will remain a silly people. Well, we’re the silly people now. You know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a Crouching Tiger flying f**k … because they’re not a silly people.”

“In two generations, China has built 500 entire cities from scratch, moved the majority of their huge population from poverty to the middle class and mostly cornered the market in 5G and pharmaceuticals. Oh, and they bought Africa,” Maher continued. “Their New Silk Road initiative is the biggest infrastructure project in history, indebting not just that continent, but large parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East to the people who built their roads, bridges and ports.”- READ MORE

