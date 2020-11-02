Bill Maher: ‘Let’s Not Have a Civil War With the Trumpers’ After the Election (VIDEO)

“Real Time” host Bill Maher is calling for unity after the 2020 presidential election despite who wins.

During a segment of his show on Friday night, Maher said, “No matter which side wins on Tuesday, let’s skip the civil war and go right to reconciliation.”

He noted that 44% of voters believe there is a civil war coming in the next five years and he would “like to remind them of one thing: America is a family and the definition of family is people who hate each other without resorting to violence.”

Maher continued: “We have to see each other not as mortal enemies but rather merely as roommates from hell. If we want to simply exist, we’re going to have to find a way to work together… So let’s not have a civil war with the Trumpers. We’re no good at war and they’re no good at being civil.” – READ MORE

