Bill Maher: It’s ‘So Hard’ Not to Call Trump Supporters Stupid

Hbo Talk Show Host Bill Maher Went After President Donald Trump’s Supporters In His Latest Social Media Screed Calling Trump Voters “stupid.”

The Real Time host took to his Twitter account to slam Trump over his claims about why we need a border wall built on our southern border. But he also said that anyone who believes Trump is “brightness challenged.”

“Hearing Trump’s ridic ‘statistics’ about terrorists coming thru WHERE THE WALL SHOULD BE! and then picturing his fans nodding along…u see why it’s so hard to comply with the “Don’t call them stupid!” request? Can I say ‘Brightness Challenged’? Bill Maher said.

Maher is likely referring to recent media reports that "only" six illegal aliens who appeared on the terrorist watch list had been caught trying to sneak across the southern border in the six-month period from the last half of 2017 and into 2018.