Bill Maher blasts Halloween costume outrage: ‘Not everything is … racist or cultural appropriation’ (VIDEO)

Comedian Bill Maher ribbed “woke” people for taking offense to Halloween costumes in Friday night’s “New Rule” segment of “Real Time.”

Maher kicked off the segment pointing to what he calls a liberal “trap” when it comes to Halloween.

“Now, I personally don’t care if you go trick or treating dressed as .01 percent of Elizabeth Warren,” Maher joked, pointing to Warren’s recent DNA test. “But the office of Scolding Social Justice Warriors has decreed no hula girls, no Indian chiefs, no southern belles, no Daniel Boone, no geishas, ninjas, gypsies, mobsters, terrorists.”- READ MORE