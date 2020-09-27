Bill Maher Attacks Trump’s Reported SCOTUS Pick, A Christian Mother Of 7: ‘A F***ing Nut’ (VIDEO)

Leftist Bill Maher launched an attack against President Donald Trump’s reported Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, calling the mother of seven and devout Catholic a “f***ing nut.”

“But apparently the pick is going to be this omy…a-omy…Amy Comey ,” Maher said as he started to laugh, “well, we’ll be saying this name a lot I’m sure because she’s a f***ing nut.”

“Religion, I was right about that one, too,” Maher continued. “Amy, I’m sorry but, Amy Comey Barrett — Catholic, really Catholic, I mean really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues. Like she doesn’t believe in condoms, which what she has in common with Trump because he doesn’t either — I remember that from Stormy Daniels.” – READ MORE

