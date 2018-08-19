Bill Maher Asks Brutal Question Cakeshop Critics Can’t Answer: ‘Is There Only 1 Bakery in Colorado?’

In a monologue that was meant to elicit laughs, Maher actually asked a question (whether in jest or not) that many people lambasting the Masterpiece Cakeshop would struggle to answer.

After the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips went all the way to the Supreme Court, he is in yet another asinine legal battle after refusing to bake a cake celebrating a person making a transgender conversion.

Note that Phillips has never refused service to customers based on their sexuality, or anything else. He refuses to bake a cake that would celebrate an event that conflicted with his beliefs — which includes same-sex marriage cakes, divorce cakes, Halloween cakes, etc.

“Remember the baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for the gay couple, it went all the way to the Supreme Court? Now he’s back in court because he wouldn’t bake a cake for a couple celebrating — or somebody celebrating gender transition,” Maher explained in his monologue.

He then went for some laughs despite the biting truth behind his quip.

“Is there only one bakery in Colorado?” Maher asked. He also joked about “the big business opportunity” of opening his own liberal-themed bakery in Colorado. – READ MORE