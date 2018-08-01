BILL KRISTOL CONSIDERING RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020

Bill Kristol, the former editor-in-chief of The Weekly Standard, is considering challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primary.

Kristol, who is consistently one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans, has been considering a run for months, a source familiar with Kristol’s thinking told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Kristol, who remains an editor-at-large for the Standard, said he has no plans to run but declined to rule it out when asked by TheDCNF.

“No plans to run. But I’m randomly in Boston today, and happen to have had lunch with someone who does a lot of work in New Hampshire,” Kristol wrote in an email. “As he’d say, ‘Ya nevah know.’” – READ MORE

Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol fantasized on Saturday about foreign leaders declaring their support for special counsel Robert Mueller in order to spite President Donald Trump.

How great would it have been if, after Trump's early departure from the G7, the other leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 9, 2018

“How great would it have been if, after Trump’s early departure from the G7, the other leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded?” Kristol tweeted. – READ MORE

