Bill Gates Warns 50% Of Business Travel Will Never Come Back

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted Tuesday at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference that coronavirus will fundamentally reshape business travel and the office experience forever.

Gates told Dealbook editor and CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin that “my prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away.”

“My prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away.” — @BillGates on post-pandemic working habits at the #Dealbook Online Summit https://t.co/U6hXArCenO pic.twitter.com/FF7DKm5AXG — DealBook (@dealbook) November 17, 2020

The billionaire philanthropist said there will be a decline in business trips now that remote working from home has become more feasible.

“We will go to the office somewhat, we’ll do some business travel, but dramatically less,” he said.

Gates’ outlook on how corporate America travels is terrible news for the airline recovery. It also comes as a second coronavirus wave ravages parts of Europe and the US. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --