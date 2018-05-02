Bill Gates turned down Trump job offer: ‘That’s not a good use of my time’

Bill Gates said in a new interview that he turned down President Trump’s offer to be the administration’s science adviser, saying “That’s not a good use of my time.”

Gates told the health and science site Stat News that he mentioned to Trump that he was worried about the vacancy during a 40-minute meeting with the president.

Gates said Trump offered him the position, but added that he didn’t know if the president’s offer was serious.

“I didn’t put him to the test, whether that was a serious thing or not,” Gates said. – READ MORE

