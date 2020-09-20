Bill Gates tells Chris Wallace Trump’s travel ban may have worsened coronavirus pandemic

Microsoft founder Bill Gates told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace President Trump may have worsened the coronavirus pandemic with his travel bans, in an exclusive interview set to air this weekend.

On Jan. 31, Trump issued a travel ban on China after the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan before issuing others in February and March, banning travel from Europe and other countries with coronavirus outbreaks.

“We created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people,” the billionaire philanthropist said.

“And so that seeded the disease here. You know, the ban probably accelerated that, the way it was executed,” Gates said.

Wallace pressed Gates: “You’re saying that the travel bans made the situation worse, not better?”

Gates explained that “March saw this incredible explosion — the West Coast coming from China and then the East Coast coming out of Europe, and so, even though we’d seen China and we’d seen Europe, that testing capacity and clear message of how to behave wasn’t there.” – READ MORE

