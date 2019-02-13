Bill Gates slams Ocasio-Cortez, says her tax policy is ‘missing the picture’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has a net worth approaching $100 billion, has slammed tax policies like the one put forth by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying they miss the larger picture and could create tax dodging.

Speaking on a podcast at tech website The Verge, Gates noted that while tax rates can be “more progressive,” going to extremes such as the one put forth by Ocasio-Cortez, which would tax income above $10 million at a 70 percent rate, misses the broader scope.

“Certainly, the idea of government being more effective in terms of how it runs education or social programs, there’s a lot of opportunity for improvement there,” Gates said in the podcast. “In terms of revenue collection, you wouldn’t want to just focus on the ordinary income rate, because people who are wealthy have a rounding error of ordinary income.”

He continued: “They have income that just is the value of their stock, which if they don’t sell it, it doesn’t show up as income at all, or if it shows up, it shows over in the capital gains side. So the ability of hedge fund people, various people — they aren’t paying that ordinary income rate.”

“The one thing that never gets much press — the IRS shows the statistics for the top 400 people of the highest income and the rate they pay,” Gates went on to say. “Anyway, you should look at that. It’s about a 20 percent rate, so it has nothing to do with the 39.6 marginal ordinary income rate. So it’s a misfocus. If you focus on that, you’re missing the picture.”

Gates, who stepped down from leading the software giant in 2006 to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, added that there are politicians who are so extreme with their policy proposals, that they would start to create tax dodging and certain disincentives, while causing “income to show up in other countries and things.” – READ MORE