Bill Gates Reportedly Said Jeffrey Epstein’s Lifestyle Was ‘Different’ And ‘Kind Of Intriguing’

The alleged suicide of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has caused many to scrutinize his numerous relationships with the rich and powerful. Epstein was known to have associated with former president Bill Clinton, current President Donald Trump, and billionaire tech giant Bill Gates.

Gates has distanced himself from Epstein and denies having a friendship or business relationship with the disgraced financier. Regardless, the spotlight on their association has revealed some interesting details about Gates’ relationship with Epstein and his perception of Epstein’s controversial life.

Per a recent New York Times report, an email with Gates’ colleagues in 2011 shows his thoughts on Epstein after their first get-together

“His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me,” he wrote.

Given the charges of sex trafficking that Epstein faced at his death, Gates’ comment might sound disturbing. But according to Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Gates, his email was referring to the “unique décor of the Epstein residence” as well as Epstein’s tendency to “spontaneously” bring in acquaintances to meet him.

“It was in no way meant to convey a sense of interest or approval,” she said.

According to Arnold, Gates "regrets" meeting with Epstein and sees the decision as an "error in judgement."