Bill Gates Predicts Things Will Be ‘Pretty Normal’ This Fall

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates predicted Tuesday that things will be “pretty normal” in the fall.

“Well, certainly in the fall if we get the vaccination rates up, and we’ll have the supply by then and the logistics will be all worked out, the fall should be pretty normal,” Gates said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“There may be big public events that we still don’t do and maybe some mask wearing because we need to get rid of the disease outside the U.S. so it’s not coming in and getting large number of cases,” Gates said. “But in terms of schools, you know, most jobs, the fall will feel more like your normal life which, you know, that’s fantastic. This has been a long, tough period for many people.”

President Joe Biden would not say when he thought life would go back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic during a Feb. 16 CNN townhall with Anderson Cooper.

“They tell me be careful not to predict things that you don’t know for certain what’s going to happen because then you’ll be held accountable,” Biden said. “By next Christmas I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today.”

“A year from now, I think that there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask, but we don’t know,” Biden said. “We don’t know for certain, but it is highly unlikely that by the beginning of next year school, traditional school year in September we are not significantly better off than we are today.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that “it’s possible” people may use masks into 2022 during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”