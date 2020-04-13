Bill Gates: Indemnification From Lawsuits Needed In Order To Vaccinate The Global Population

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates says the world is about 18 months away from a coronavirus vaccine. He does expect the U.S. economy to open back up before then, although he believes social behaviors will be permanently changed by the pandemic.

In an interview with CNBC that aired Thursday, Gates said he hopes schools will be back in session in the fall. He also said that he doesn’t think there will be any “significant attendance” for the rest of the current school year. He added that some people might “do something special” over the summer, although that “would be very hard to do.”

Some students have been able to attend classes online, but Gates pointed out that many students lack the computers and internet connections that are needed for online learning. He noted that most private schools have ensured that all their students have devices and connectivity. However, some school districts won’t do remote learning because many students don’t have access.

Bill Gates also believes the U.S. economy will reopen before a coronavirus vaccine. He said the earliest the U.S. could reopen is the end of May. Before a coronavirus vaccine is available, Bill Gates said countries with sizable epidemics will have to determine which activities can restart.

Gates notes that vaccines do not work well in the elderly which is a big issue here as Coronavirus is most deadly for the old.

Gates says that to use his vaccine to vaccinate the entire population. He also says manufacturers will need indemnification to be protected from liability lawsuits.

He repeats the statement in the interview about 12:35 in “that decision lets go and give this vaccine to the entire world”, government will have to be involved, because there will be some risk and indemnification needed, before that can be decided on”. – READ MORE

