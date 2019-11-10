Bill Gates Doubts Whether Elizabeth Warren Is ‘Open-Minded’ Enough to Talk About Her Wealth Tax

Speaking to an audience in New York City, Microsoft co-founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates expressed concern about some of the tax plans being floated by Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren and wondered how receptive she would be to opposing viewpoints.

“You know, I’m not sure how open-minded she is, or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody, you know, who has large amounts of money,” Gates told an interviewer at the New York Times DealBook Conference Wednesday.

I’m always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I’d love to explain exactly how much you’d pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not $100 billion.) https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

To which, Warren replied, “Bring it on.” – READ MORE