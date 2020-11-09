Bill Gates congratulates Biden, Harris, looks forward to getting ‘surging pandemic under control’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweeted his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election, adding he looks forward to getting the “surging pandemic under control.”

“Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris,” Gates tweeted. “Thank you to the election officials and campaign workers who worked tirelessly to ensure a record number of Americans could cast a ballot and have it counted during such an challenging time for our country.”

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. Thank you to the election officials and campaign workers who worked tirelessly to ensure a record number of Americans could cast a ballot and have it counted during such an challenging time for our country. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2020

He continued: “I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home.”

I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2020

Gates, 65, has been at odds with President Trump over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 9.7 million Americans and resulted in over 236,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --