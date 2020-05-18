Bill de Blasio says anyone who tries to swim at a NYC beach will be ‘taken right out of the water’

MAYOR Bill de Blasio said anyone who tries to swim at an NYC beach will be removed from the water if they defy his coronavirus rules.

De Blasio issued the stark warning during his COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, saying the city was getting fencing ready while NYPD and and the Parks Department would monitor the situation.

“Anyone tries to get in the water, they’ll be taken right out of the water,” the mayor warned reporters on Monday morning.

State beaches in New York, Delaware, Connecticut and New Jersey will reopen ahead of the Memorial Day weekend but NY Governor Cuomo said local officials could keep beaches closed amid COVID-19 fears.

De Blasio explained officials would not be putting up police barriers on NYC beaches just yet to give people a chance to comply with the rules after a weekend of people flouting the guidelines.

He reiterated that “no swimming, no lifeguards, no parties, no BBQs” and no sports were allowed on the sand, where social distancing rules would still apply. – READ MORE

