Bill de Blasio Is ‘Missing’ in Action in New York City

People in the Big Apple — which has over eight million residents, making it the country’s largest metropolis — can’t seem to find you.

That’s the feeling of those who started a “missing in action” campaign against the mayor, given his frequent absences in New York City as he travels across the country in a longshot attempt to become the 2020 Democratic nominee.

“A snide critic” has launched a new campaign against the jet-setting mayor, as The New York Post reported — and one of its taglines is this: ‘de Blasio for Resident.”

Sarcastic de Blasio ‘missing’ posters mock NYC mayor’s absence while running for president https://t.co/ELpbJMk7R9 pic.twitter.com/KuPq1nwikn — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2019

"Missing" posters — in stark black-and-white and carrying the mayor's age, height and weight — have been cropping up all across midtown Manhattan "jokingly seeking tips on the whereabouts of Mayor de Blasio as he pursues the presidency," the publication also noted.