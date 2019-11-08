Bill De Blasio Defends Plan to Give Accused Criminals Mets Tickets, Gift Cards to Show up to Court

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) came under fire for his plan to release inmates early, and then convince them to show up for court hearings with gifts such as Mets tickets and movie passes.

In April, the New York State Legislature passed a new law eliminating cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies across the state. The new law goes into effect January 2020 but includes a provision that allows inmates already in jail to apply to have their bail lifted.

On Monday, The New York Post reported that New York City officials plan to lift the bail on roughly 880 inmates and begin releasing them by mid- December.

The Post also reports that de Blasio plans to have the city give inmates gifts such as movie passes, Mets tickets, and gift cards as incentives to show up to their court hearings.

While the state law ends the cash bail system, it does not include giving accused criminals incentives to show up to their court hearings. That portion was added on by New York City officials.

After receiving heavy criticism for his plan, de Blasio defended the policy, saying it will streamline the criminal justice system and argued that if the incentives work, it is a “smart policy.” – READ MORE