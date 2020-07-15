Bill de Blasio Blames NYC’s Surging Violence on Guns

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) blamed access to guns for the surging violence in the city during a Monday video address.

Following a weekend in which 35 people were shot, including a slain one-year-old boy, de Blasio lamented the number of guns in his city and in the U.S. as a whole.

He mentioned the deceased child’s name, Davell Gardner, Jr., and noted the vast number of possibilities and opportunities life could have delivered to him.

De Blasio then circled back to the shooting, saying, “This is not anything that we can allow in our city.”

He added, “It’s heartbreaking for so many reasons, and it begins with the fact that there’s just so many guns out there and that’s a New York tragedy and a national tragedy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --