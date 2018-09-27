Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Explodes In Wild, Racially-Charged Rant

“All Three Of The Psychologists Who Testified Against Dr. Cosby Were White Women Who Make Money Off Of Accusing Black Men Of Being Sexual Predators.”

On Monday, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Outside the courtroom, after the fallen television star learned his fate, his spokesman launched into a racially-charged rant condemning the trial as “the most racist and sexist” in the country’s history and accusing multiple people of conspiring to produce “falsified evidence.”

“This has been the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States,” Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt told the press after the sentencing. “Dr. Cosby has been one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States over the last 50 years. He has also been one of the greatest educators of men and boys over the last 50 years. This is not pointed out to the jury or allowed in court because the racist and sexist mass media was attacking and denouncing Dr. Cosby whenever his lawyers even hinted there was racist and sexism present.”

“All three of the psychologists who testified against Dr. Cosby were white women who make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators,” he declared. “It is no accident that prosecutor still works so close with anti-black and anti-male activist groups who tried to extort $100 million from Dr. Cosby in 2014 and continues to produce racist and sexist publicity against him through the 35 clients.” – READ MORE

The left’s bid to demonize Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hit a new low Tuesday when a CNN guest compared the federal judge to Bill Cosby, just as the disgraced comic was about to be sentenced to prison time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

CNN Guest just compared Cosby to Kavanaugh: "A defining moment when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and someone like Kavanaugh going to the highest court in the land. Anyone defending Kavanaugh could not applaud this." CNN Host stays silent. This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/cqbv1dA1Q8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2018

The comment by Texas prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Yodit Tewolde went unchecked by the network’s anchor. Tewolde said she found it “disturbing” that social media users could cheer Cosby’s downfall while defending Kavanaugh from accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl at a high school party during the 1980s.

“Anyone that’s defending Kavanaugh could not in the same breath now applaud this verdict that the judge has handed down in the same breath,” Tewolde said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.” – READ MORE