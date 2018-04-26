Bill Cosby’s lawyer falls asleep during testimony

As rapt jurors listened to the judge overseeing Bill Cosby’s sex assault retrial read back prior testimony, the entertainer’s lead lawyer snoozed in his chair.

Tom Mesereau, mouth open, drifted in and out of consciousness Wednesday as Judge Steven O’Neill read pages and pages of Cosby’s own words about Quaaludes and his sexual contact with accuser Andrea Constand into the record.

Cosby, now 80, sat for the civil deposition over 2004 and 2005, in connection with a lawsuit Constand filed against him that would later be settled for $3.4 million.

Mesereau slept at the defense table for some 30 minutes, and awoke as the testimony from the deposition was still being read. His nap was not commented on by the judge or anyone in the courtroom. – READ MORE

