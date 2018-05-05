Bill Cosby’s ever-loyal wife Camille breaks silence, calls for an investigation into the DA ‘and his cohorts’

Camille Cosby has broken her silence a week after her husband Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a verdict that could send him to jail for the rest of his life.

In a lengthy statement, Camille Cosby, who has stood by the comedian’s side as more than 60 women accused him of sexual misconduct, called for a criminal investigation into the suburban Philadelphia prosecutor behind his conviction.

She called the case “mob justice, not real justice” and “tragedy” that must be undone. She also called Andrea Constand, her husband’s accuser, a liar.

She accused the Pennsylvania Montgomery County Courthouse of carrying out the “worst injustices.” She claimed the district attorney’s office key witness they put forward gave a “falsified account.” She did not mention Constand by name but said she believed the woman’s “recent testimony during trial was perjured; as was shown at trial, it was unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions.”

Cosby then called for a criminal investigation into the “district attorney and his cohorts.” – READ MORE

