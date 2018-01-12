Bill Cosby Wants Nothing To Do With The Me Too Movement

Bill Cosby was accused of sexual misconduct long before the Me Too movement began and he wants nothing to do with it.

The disgraced comedian hit the town for dinner with a good friend and his publicist on Wednesday night and even invited a few reporters to join them, Fox News reports. Despite dealing with countless allegations of his own sexual misconduct for years now, the “Cosby Show” star told at least one reporter he doesn’t want to be lumped in with the movement that started after the two bombshell reports that brought Harvey Weinstein down.

"Please, don't put me on MeToo," Cosby urged one of the reporters after the dinner, according to the Philadelphia Enquirer.

