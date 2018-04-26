Entertainment
Bill Cosby found guilty on three counts of sexual assault
Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the ‘‘Cosby Show’’ star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.
Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His lawyer called Constand a ‘‘con artist’’ who leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.
Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The 80-year-old comedian was accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
BostonGlobe.com