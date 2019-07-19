Bill Clinton’s Island Pal and Key Witness in Mueller Probe Charged With Sex Trafficking Young Boy

George Nader, who was a key witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, was hit with new federal charges of sex trafficking for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy he transported from Europe.

An indictment unsealed Friday morning in Eastern District of Virginia also charges Nader with counts of child pornography and obscenity. The charges come on top of separate child-porn charges leveled by the same prosecutors last month.

Nader is also charged with transporting child pornography—a charge he’s faced in the past. In 1984, Nader was indicted for possessing child pornography in D.C. The charge was later dismissed after his attorneys argued that the material was found through an illegal search conducted on Nader’s possessions at Dulles. In 1990, again at Dulles, law enforcement caught Nader with films featuring minor boys. Nader pleaded guilty the following year.

George Nader testified to the Mueller grand jury.

Mr. Nader is an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates. According to The Times, Mr. Mueller is investigating whether Emirati money found its way to the Trump campaign, which would be illegal.

That sounds very official and all but perhaps Mueller might ask his new star witness in the Trump investigation what he was doing partying on an exclusive island resort with Bill Clinton.

Especially when The Clinton’s have been caught helping fund the bogus Trump dossier which helped launch Mueller’s probe.

Optics here. Very bad.

And you haven’t even seen the all the pictures yet.

During Trump’s transition to the White House, Bill Clinton was at a lavish resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with Nader. That was BEFORE the Mueller investigation. You do the math.

Clinton is seen here kicking back at a beach day in Jan. 2017 in Palmilla, Bayahibe, an exclusive haven of warm waters and refuge, near the so-called Paso de Catuano, very close to Isla Saona. This resort is only in accessible by private boat.

Hillary did not travel with Bill during this junket. Can’t you tell?

Looks like a credible witness.

Just another chapter in the Mueller Russian investigation.

