Bill Clinton: Trump Will Be ‘Stacking Sandbags’ to Stay in the White House After Losing to Biden

Former President Bill Clinton mocked President Donald Trump over what he anticipates will be his defeat in November, telling American Urban Radio Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan this week that Trump will be “stacking sandbags” to stay in the White House.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton participated in an interview with American Urban Radio’s April Ryan, which she posted to social media on Wednesday.

Hillary told Ryan that Trump and his allies will “cheat” and “sneak” in this election, prompting Ryan to imagine the scenario of Trump refusing to leave the White House. Inauguration Day could feature a “split-screen” showing Democrat 2020 nominee Joe Biden at the inauguration and “the military going in” to pull Trump out of the White House, Ryan imagined.

“I was just thinking he probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration,” Bill chimed in. “He’ll be stacking sandbags in front of the White House.” – READ MORE

