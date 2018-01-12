Bill Clinton Rape Accuser to Dems Protesting Sexual Harassment During SOTU: ‘I’d Be Happy to Go’

The Golden Globes saw women come together and stand up against abusers, named and unnamed. To show their solidarity, they chose to wear black.

Some in Congress are looking to take a cue from Hollywood and wear black to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. The idea is being spearheaded by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), and she is encouraging both female and male lawmakers to join her.

To which Juanita Broaddrick replied, via Twitter:

I'd be happy to go and wear black to represent all the victims of Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/fQ8Oossl7B — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2018

Some Democratic House members are planning to invite victims of sexual assault to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address later this month to highlight the issue, according to an aide to a lawmaker who has been a prominent voice on sexual misconduct.

“Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests,” the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women’s Working Group in the House, told NBC News.

Party leaders generally don’t dictate who rank-and-file members can invite with the one guest ticket each lawmaker is given. And there’s still some uncertainty within Democratic ranks over where to draw the line between addressing sexual misconduct and turning the topic into a partisan political war.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pressured Frankel not to hold mock hearings with women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, an idea the Florida Democrat had floated at a private Democratic Steering and Policy Committee meeting Monday night. – READ MORE