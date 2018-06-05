Bill Clinton Portrays Himself as the Victim When Asked About Monica Lewinsky Scandal (VIDEO)

In an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, Clinton defended his conduct following the exposure of his White House dalliance with intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s.

He not only told interviewer Craig Melvin that he doesn’t owe Lewinsky a personal apology, he appeared to say that as far as he’s concerned, he’s paid more for his misbehavior than it was worth.

“I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it,” Clinton told Melvin, making the constitutional crisis he imposed on the country sound like it was all part of some journey of self-actualization.

Watch part one of @craigmelvin's interview with Bill Clinton and James Patterson pic.twitter.com/UC8KAQw8Ge — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

“Nobody believes I got out of that for free,” Clinton told Melvin.

“I left the White House $16 million in debt, but you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this, and I bet you don’t even know them. This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me.” – READ MORE

