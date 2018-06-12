True Pundit

Politics TV

Bill Clinton: Norms of ‘What You Can Do to Someone Against Their Will’ Have Changed (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Bill Clinton’s new interview with PBS NewsHour, which aired last week, featured some shocking, and strikingly tone-deaf, comments from the former president about sexual harassment and assault, including his opinion that “what you can do to someone against their will” has changed.

The New York Times‘ Alex Burns tweeted an excerpt from a RealClearPolitics article, which quoted Clinton’s PBS interview.

Clinton’s comments seem to suggest that he believes there was a time in which doing anything against someone’s will was acceptable or normal. –  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bill Clinton: Norms of ‘What You Can Do to Someone Against Their Will’ Have Changed
Bill Clinton: Norms of ‘What You Can Do to Someone Against Their Will’ Have Changed

The former president's comments are shocking, and particularly tone-deaf in the era of #MeToo.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: