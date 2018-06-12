Bill Clinton: Norms of ‘What You Can Do to Someone Against Their Will’ Have Changed (VIDEO)

President Bill Clinton’s new interview with PBS NewsHour, which aired last week, featured some shocking, and strikingly tone-deaf, comments from the former president about sexual harassment and assault, including his opinion that “what you can do to someone against their will” has changed.

The New York Times‘ Alex Burns tweeted an excerpt from a RealClearPolitics article, which quoted Clinton’s PBS interview.

Clinton’s comments seem to suggest that he believes there was a time in which doing anything against someone’s will was acceptable or normal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1