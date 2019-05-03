Bill Clinton Is Starting a Podcast Called ‘Why Am I Telling You This’

Former President Bill Clinton launched a podcast Thursday with his daughter Chelsea called “Why Am I Telling You This.”

The title “Why am I telling you this” harkens back to a phrase Clinton leaned on during his presidency to explain the connection between his stories and subsequent comments. The podcast, produced by the Clinton Foundation and At Will Media, will feature stories from the former president, Chelsea Clinton, The Clinton Foundation staff, and various guests in efforts to highlight The Clinton Foundation, according to CNN.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reportedly will not be formally involved in the podcast, but she may appear at some point to support the Clinton Foundation.

Chelsea Clinton said in the podcast’s teaser that the series will focus on the “people, issues and events that have shaped our work and our world,” CNN reports.

????: “Why am I telling you this?” Preview our new podcast featuring conversations with President @BillClinton, @ChelseaClinton, staff, partners, and special guests! Subscribe now on @ApplePodcasts: https://t.co/651ozt8Dlb — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) May 2, 2019

“Growing up in Arkansas just after World War II in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling. Listening to my relatives and neighbors tell stories showed me that everyone has a story, and that everyone’s story has value,” Clinton says in the introduction to the podcast, according to a statement released by The Clinton Foundation.

“When I got into politics, I always thought that the main point of my work was to give people a chance to have better stories. And after I left office, that’s the same purpose that led me to start the Clinton Foundation.”

Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer at the Clinton Foundation, said in the statement that the podcast is a “natural extension” of Clinton’s storytelling abilities.

“Launching a podcast is a natural extension of President Clinton’s mastery of using storytelling to explain complex issues and his belief that once you know someone’s story, you better understand them as a person and your differences become less important,” Minassian said. “President Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have always sought new ways to create a deeper understanding of how to make an impact which is particularly crucial and challenging in the current media environment.”

“Why Am I Telling You This” comes as several political Democratic figures turn to media. Clinton’s podcast launch follows the Obamas’ Wednesday announcement of seven shows their new production company, Higher Ground Productions, will be producing with Netflix. Similarly, Netflix released a documentary Wednesday featuring Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called “Knock Down The House,” which follows the 2018 Congressional races of four Democratic women to Congress.

