Bill Clinton: I had sex with Monica Lewinsky to cope with my anxieties

When some people experience anxiety, they go for a walk or meditate. Others binge on their favorite comfort food. But former President Bill Clinton has his own coping mechanism: Having sex with interns.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, the country’s 43rd president described his sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky as one of the “things I did to manage my anxieties.”

In what the British newspaper describes as an “explosive documentary” seen by DailyMailTV, the former president suggested that his romantic relationship with Lewinsky helped him deal with his own problems.

“Bill reveals that at the time he met Lewinsky the pressure of the job made him feel like a boxer who had done 30 rounds and he looked at Lewinsky as ‘something that will take your mind off it for a while,'” reported the Daily Mail.

Clinton is said to have made the statement in a candid interview included in a Hulu documentary about his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, called “Hillary.” – READ MORE

