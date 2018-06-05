Bill Clinton: ‘I Couldn’t Be Elected Anything Now ‘Cause I Don’t Like Embarrassing People’

On Sunday, speaking with correspondent Mo Rocca on “CBS Sunday Morning,” former president Bill Clinton was asked about President Trump’s habit of insulting people on Twitter. Clinton responded that he wouldn’t behave in such a way, saying loftily, “I just don’t like embarrassing people.”

The exchange, which also included author James Patterson, who was appearing with Clinton to promote their new book, “The President Is Missing,” went like this:

Clinton: “I don’t like all this. I couldn’t be elected anything now ’cause I just don’t like embarrassing people. My mother would have whipped me for five days in a row when I was a little boy if I spent all my time badmouthing people like this.”- READ MORE

