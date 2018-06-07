Bill Clinton Blames Obama For Democratic Losses in 2010, 2014, and 2016 (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton blamed former President Barack Obama for not doing enough to help Democrats during the 2010, 2014, and 2016 election cycles during an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Colbert and Clinton were discussing reports that Democrats running in 2018 don’t want the former president on the campaign trail with them because of Clinton’s past indiscretions in the context of the #MeToo movement.

“What I want to say is these midterm elections are important, and the only people who really matter are not me, it’s you,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1